Matt Parry Joins Bold Strategies, Inc., as Chief Operating Officer

ROGERS, Ark., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Strategies, Inc., (BOLD) a leading end-to-end eCommerce strategy and services firm, today announced the appointment of Matt Parry as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA - #259 on the Inc5000 list and #24 on the Vet100 list of veteran-operated US firms. It accelerates profitable growth for brands in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space. The company helps brands who want to sell to consumers on their own direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites and on major marketplaces, including Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, and Walmart.com. In addition to a complete multifunctional growth team, BOLD clients benefit from the company's proprietary eCommerce playbook, software, and optimization toolkit.

In his new capacity, Parry will lead BOLD's day-to-day operations as well as the evolution of core internal processes so that the company can effectively scale its unique proposition to more clients, more quickly. Parry most recently served as the head of Walmart's Customer Experience (CX) Team. In that role, he was responsible for optimizing every step of the customer's journey both in-store and online. In addition to the role he played in digitally enabling stores, his work drove major improvements to the Walmart.com website and app experiences earlier this year.

Prior to that role, Parry has held multiple leadership positions, including as a Senior Consultant at UK-based OxfordSM and at Procter & Gamble where, among other assignments, he led the company's first global partnership with The Olympics across Gillette, Tide, Charmin, and other brands. Because of Matt's demonstrated retail results, he was selected to lead P&G's Global 265-person Shopper Marketing Center of Expertise (COE).

"Matt's well-known and highly-regarded in CPG and for good reason," said Allan Peretz, BOLD's President. "He's delivered breakthrough business impact throughout his career while fostering a positive culture. I know he'll do the same at BOLD!"

"I've watched BOLD go from success to success since they started up five years ago," said Parry. "I'm proud to join this team of experts and to have this opportunity to help shape the future of CPG eCommerce."

Parry will continue to be located in Fayetteville, AR which will enable him to remain connected with Walmart and the Walmart supplier ecosystem.

About BOLD Strategies

BOLD makes multi-channel eCommerce simple for CPGs. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Acceleration Team" led by proven experts. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many others. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

