Sandblasting Machines Market to value US$ 795.3 million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The sandblasting machines market is expected to cross USD 795.3 million revenue by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The robust demand for sand blasting machines from robotic applications around the globe is anticipated to drive the market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various industries globally. During the initial spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus, global manufacturing stood standstill because of the initial cases being discovered in China, which is a major exporter of many sandblasting machine products and their raw materials. Major end-use sectors, such as automotive, construction, marine, and oil & gas experienced substantial decrease in demand. Over the long term, initial recoveries in China led to short-term surges in production output, primarily due to back-log orders of foreign companies.

Wet blasting segment accounted for around 20.7% of the market share in 2021. A high-powered stream of water is used in line with abrasives mixed with it in this process. This mixture is sprayed in the surface to be treated to get the desired results. Abrasives used combined with water include glass beads, different kinds of sand or even baking powder. The process finds applications in striping old paint or removing graffiti.

The manual sandblasting control system segment is predicted to witness a growth rate of nearly 5% through 2028. Manual sandblasting machines are lesser in cost compared to the automatic and semi-automatic ones. Manual sandblasting equipment is generally used in developing countries led by its low cost and availability of huge amount of workforce. This segment is anticipated to lose its market share owing to a rising shift toward semi- and fully automatic machines.

The above 3,000L tank capacity sandblasting machines segment is poised to witness a CAGR of over 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the features of these huge machines include pressure safety relief valve with secondary manual valve, safety cage, filling funnel, hose racks, automatic air valves, etc. High-end features provided in these machines are set to impel market expansion.

The stationary sandblasting machine segment will generate USD 406.4 million revenue by 2028. Stationary sandblasting machines are generally inclusive of blasting cabinets. Sandblasting equipment typically consists of a chamber in which sand and air are mixed. The construction segment will exhibit a growth rate of nearly 5.7% till 2028. Europe and the U.S. have matured construction industries with a large number of old structure and monuments. The restoration of old buildings and popular monuments is gaining impetus in the European countries.

North America has huge infrastructures and national monuments that are decades old and need refurbishment. Increasing restoration activities of these monuments are slated to augment the sandblasting machines market for the construction industry.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of 44.8% in the sandblasting machine market by 2028. China holds a major share in the region fueled by the high usage of sandblasting in different end-user industries, whereas India is likely to be the fastest growing country due to high metalworking activities in the country. Furthermore, increasing construction activities and increasing initiatives taken by the government of India is positively enhancing the market demand.

Some of the prominent industry participants include Sintokogio, Graco, AbShot Tecnics, Torbo Engineering Keizers, Paul Auer, Clemco Industries, and Airblast B.V. Other prominent manufacturers include Norton Sandblasting Equipment, Titan Abrasive Systems, Glasner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau, and Abrasive Blasting Service.

Some of the major findings of the sandblasting machine market report include:

Technological innovations coupled with the growing Asia Pacific construction sector will spur market value.





The COVID-19 crisis impacted the construction, automotive, oil & gas, and marine industries around the globe and disrupted the normal functioning of the market.





Based on control system, the automatic segment dominated the sandblasting machine market in 2021 and is projected to generate huge revenue gains.





Based on the end-user, the construction segment held a major market share in 2021.



