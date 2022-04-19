VelocityEHS Wins Big in 2022 Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Awards for Ergonomics, Hazard Communication and Risk Assessment

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced it won two Platinum Awards and two Gold Awards in the 2022 Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards. The annual awards program honors outstanding product development achievements of health and safety providers. The best-in-class VelocityEHS software solutions were recognized for their ability to help experts and non-experts alike: easily assess and control workplace stressors, educate and engage employees, and automate time-consuming tasks in service of building a world-class IH program.



This year’s winning capabilities include:

“When it comes to Industrial Hygiene, VelocityEHS continuously raises the bar. We’re never satisfied with status quo, even when we’re out in front, because our customers’ challenges are always evolving,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our solutions are designed and built by the largest panel of certified EHS/ESG professionals and augmented by game-changing AI & machine learning. Our expertise becomes your expertise, which enables your people to run expert level IH, ergonomics and hazcom programs right out of the box. Even those new to IH can drive what we call ActiveEHS — a continuous improvement cycle of prediction, intervention, and great outcomes.”

VelocityEHS earned top honors for its Industrial Ergonomics and Chemical Management solutions.

VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics delivers an all-in-one system that combines online training and smart assessment tools, expert-led site improvement events, and powerful management capabilities available in 20 languages. It allows EHS leaders to deploy, monitor and manage the industrial ergonomics process, from one to hundreds of locations. By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.) and sensorless motion-capture technology, users can quickly and accurately conduct musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk assessments with video taken from any mobile device.

VelocityEHS Chemical Management simplifies complex chemical inventory management tasks and regulatory compliance reporting to give customers greater control over the chemical hazards throughout their organization. Mobile functionality and the system’s SDS / Chemical Management Mobile App enables frontline workers to access and manage SDSs and chemical information, with or without internet, and use it to scan container barcodes, QR codes and UPCs for better container-level visibility.

The awards also recognized the company’s IH Program Management and Respirator Fit Test solutions.

VelocityEHS IH Program Management helps those managing IH run a comprehensive program built upon established AIHA management principles. Designed by VelocityEHS Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIH), the system integrates IH sampling data, SEGs, Qualitative Exposure Assessments, sampling plans, reporting and other IH functions into a single system. It minimizes the number of steps required to perform critical IH program tasks, saving users significant time and effort.

VelocityEHS Respirator Fit Test (RFT) helps users run a comprehensive workplace RFT program with less effort, time and cost by standardizing all RFT activities through a single, easy-to-use solution. It improves RFT efficiency by allowing users to quickly select from OSHA-approved protocols and document results using pre-built data collection forms, reducing typical total test times from 7-8 minutes per worker to just 2.5 minutes.

“Our second annual Industrial Hygiene Awards attracted even more impressive and inventive products and solutions that aid professionals in the field of industrial hygiene,” said Sydny Shepard, OH&S Editor. “While we all get used to our ‘new normal,’ manufacturers and vendors in the industry are hard at work to ensure that employees are as healthy and safe at work as possible. It’s exciting to see this industry continue to grow and innovate in new ways each year.”

Visit www.ohsonline.com for more information about the 2022 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards and for a full list of this year’s winners.

The VelocityEHS IH solutions are part of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, which delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about

VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

