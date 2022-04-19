European Cannabis Market Sizing Data & Adult-Use Cannabis Supplement Report: €354 Million Worth of Unlicensed Medical Cannabis Forecast to be Sold in Europe in 2022

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Cannabis Report with Market Sizing Data & Adult-Use Cannabis Supplement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



2021 was another huge year for the liberalisation and mainstreaming of cannabis in Europe.



Legislation, regulations and market developments continued to evolve for the better. Many countries continued to improve their medical cannabis access schemes, and the publisher estimates that €354 million worth of unlicensed medical cannabis will be sold in Europe in 2022, and this could reach to €2.3 billion in 2026.



CBD products are continuing their path towards recognition as fully-legal consumer packaged goods (CPGs). As of 2022, several novel foods applications for CBD have been validated by the European Commission.



But, the story which is drawing most international attention is the upcoming liberalisation of adult-use cannabis in Europe, with the ruling coalition of Germany promising full legalisation and commercialisation of adult-use cannabis in this legislative term. Legal sales are set to start in Switzerland by the end of 2022 followed shortly by those in the Netherlands.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Sizing

Unlicensed Medical Cannabis Sales in Europe

Projected Sales of Adult Use Cannabis in Europe

CBD Sales in Europe

Country Focus

Expert Interviews

Benedikt Sons, Cansativa Group

Jakob Sons, Cansativa Group

Timo Bongartz, Fluence EMEA

Dr Anne Schlag, Project Twenty21

Bek Muslimov & Nikolay Tretiyakov, Leafy Tunnel

Denise Fatischek, Tilray

CBD

Fragmented European Markets

CBD Legislation in Europe

CBD as a Cosmetic

CBD as a Medicine

Ingestible CBD

CBD Flowers

Trends

Medical Cannabis Pilot Trials

Supply Chain

Product Shortages in Europe

Countries Allowing Cultivation in Europe

Patients and Products

Expert Interviews

Country Focus

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Poland

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Czechoslovakia

Companies Mentioned

4C Labs

Brains Bio

Canna-X

Cannabis Europa

Cannavigia

Cansativa Group

Cantourage

CBDepot.eu

Fluence

Linnea

MGC Pharma

Perfect Plants

SOMAI Pharmaceuticals

Storz & Bickel

