The Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 158.08 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the Grid-Connected PV systems market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems, declining cost of solar PV systems, and favorable government regulations.

The Grid-Connected PV systems market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The Grid-Connected PV systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the Grid-Connected PV systems market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in thin-film solar PV modules and the emergence of zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Grid-Connected PV systems market covers the following areas:

• Grid-Connected PV systems market sizing

• Grid-Connected PV systems market forecast

• Grid-Connected PV systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grid-connected PV systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., First Solar Inc., Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lumos Global BV, Panasonic Corp., Renesola Ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Also, the grid-connected PV systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

