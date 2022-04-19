Superpedestrian and Cities Today Release Roadmap for Helping E-Scooters and Public Transit Work Better Together to Reduce Car Trips

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Superpedestrian, the MIT-spinoff engineering firm behind the world's safest and smartest e-scooters, in partnership with the Cities Today Institute, a peer-to-peer network for urban mobility and innovation leaders, released a report on how e-scooters can better integrate with public transportation systems all over the world. The report brings together government, system operator and NGO experts to identify new and existing solutions like mobility hubs that put different transportation options at the same locations, fare integration across modes to lower trip costs, and equity programs that expand access.

Since 2017, trends have shifted dramatically in how riders use scooters to get to their next destination. While e-scooters were initially a small niche in the transportation market, they have now become an integral part of how millions of people get around. In recent findings, Superpedestrian reported that two-thirds of its e-scooter trips were not related to tourism or recreational use, but for commuting to work, to school and other daily necessities. In Lisbon, 23 percent of Superpedestrian's e-scooter trips averted a car journey, while in San Diego, that figure is 32 percent.

To increase the use of micromobility to reduce car trips and expand transportation access, the new report examines cities as diverse as Pittsburgh and Madrid for solutions. The report urges cities to consider:

Establishing intermodal transportation hubs , modeled on Move PGH in Pittsburgh, by installing e-scooter parking at important public transit stops, giving riders a wider set of options all in one place.

, modeled on Move PGH in Pittsburgh, by installing e-scooter parking at important public transit stops, giving riders a wider set of options all in one place. Integrating micromobility fare systems with public transit fares to lower costs for riders

to lower costs for riders Improving on-the-ground information and integrated trip planning features to make intermodal trips easier to identify and plan

to make intermodal trips easier to identify and plan Expanding equity programs in micromobility, which have the highest rates of public transit integration. Superpedestrian's LINK-Up and LINK Serv riders, which serve veterans and riders on public assistance, are over 10 times more likely to use scooters to connect to a transit stop than other destinations.

in micromobility, which have the highest rates of public transit integration. Superpedestrian's LINK-Up and LINK Serv riders, which serve veterans and riders on public assistance, are over 10 times more likely to use scooters to connect to a transit stop than other destinations. Deploying e-scooters to fill overnight gaps in public transit. Superpedestrian e-scooters are available 24 hours a day in most of its cities. This service is valuable to riders who work night shifts or leave for work early in the morning, guaranteeing that riders always have an option to get to work and return home.

"Micromobility is real transportation. Based on evidence in our cities across the globe, we know that when micromobility and public transit are more seamlessly connected, they offer a more compelling alternative to private car use. At Superpedestrian, we're looking to deepen that integration to not only increase the use of shared e-scooters, but to increase the accessibility of public transit as well," said Paul White, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Superpedestrian.

"It's a great pleasure for CTI to be able to synthesize public and private sector expertise as a tool to make 21st Century Communities work for 21st Century Citizens. Our goal is to integrate affordable and accessible transportation solutions to make cities work better," said Bob Bennett, Chair of the Cities Today Institute. "The Cities Today Institute is proud to have worked with many of our community members and the Superpedestrian team to look in depth at how cities are implementing e-scooter policy."

About Superpedestrian: Superpedestrian was spun out of MIT in 2013 with the mission to develop the world's smartest and safest light electric vehicle fleets. In 2020, Superpedestrian debuted the LINK Scooter, heralded as "The Volvo of e-Scooters" for its patented Vehicle Intelligence platform that actively prevents costly mechanical and electrical hazards that beset other e-scooter operators. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Transportation Companies of 2022, Superpedestrian has become a world-leader in transportation robotics and human-scale mobility, holding over 40 patents in autonomous failure protection for vehicles, automated maintenance software, fleet optimization, and vehicle context awareness.

