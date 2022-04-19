React Gaming’s HypeX.gg becomes Compete.gg

English French

React Gaming’s subsidiary rebrands its name, image and website to provide gamers with an enhanced esports tournament platform with cash rewards and fast payouts

MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary HypeX.gg has changed its name to Compete.gg as part of its rebranding campaign.



Compete.gg is an online platform that allows users to engage in competitive events, tournaments, and 1v1 wagering. It is also one of the premier esport tournament tools used to facilitate and manage competitions, track statistics and award prizes.



“At HypeX, our goal has always been to provide a safe and secure platform that gives gamers everywhere the ability to compete in esport events and win cash and prizes. With our new name and new look, we are focused on moving into the next generation of our service offering while remaining committed to providing our community with the absolute best, which includes new tournaments, the best customer service experience, great sponsorships, relevant social media content and a fresh new look for our website. Compete.gg will be the premier destination for competitive esports tournaments, and we feel that this new name and enhanced look better reflects who we are, and what we offer,” said Ty Root, CEO of Compete.gg.



“The rebranding to Compete.gg is a first step towards bringing more traction to the brand and more revenue to our esports ecosystem,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of React Gaming. “Gamers using Compete’s unique esports tournament platform will greatly benefit from its engaging, supportive, community-driven functionalities coupled with stat aggregation tracking, easy-to-read dashboards, strong anti-cheat measures and cash rewards with fast payouts. Compete.gg will also serve to promote our other top esports and iGaming brands through cross-marketing initiatives with LOOT.BET, Team BH and Parabellum.”



About Compete.gg

Compete.gg is a leading esports social gaming platform, specializing in peer-peer gaming, API-based stat aggregation, social function integration, and cash prizes! Compete.gg is the home of free-to-enter tournaments that offer cash prizes. Your stats automatically track as you play. Just play the selected game following the tournament rules, and watch your stats magically appear in the tournament leaderboard. Gaming with Compete.gg now pays more than ever! Come and try us at compete.gg.



About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (formerly known as Intema Solutions Inc.) (TSXV: RGG) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: execution of a Definitive Agreement, any potential financing and the successful closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Proposed Transaction, including: that the Corporation's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION



REACT GAMING GROUP INC.

Laurent Benezra

1-514-861-1881

info@reactgaming.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1829188-a7db-4b96-aeb9-c7092ae5d786