Former Coinbase CTO Joins NFT.com as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company and parent of NFT.com, announced today that Balaji Srinivasan has joined as a Strategic Advisor. Srinivasan is an angel investor and entrepreneur, and among the most prominent thought leaders worldwide on distributed ledger technologies. Formerly CTO of Coinbase, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and founder of Coin Center, Earn.com, Counsyl, and Teleport, he brings extensive experience in the rapidly evolving market for Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”).



“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Balaji,” said Jordan Fried, Founder and CEO of Immutable Holdings, “his market insight, technical expertise, and boundless creativity will be invaluable as we pursue the mission of making NFT.com a central hub of the Web3 ecosystem.”

“They’re trying something very interesting with NFT.com,” said Srinivasan, “I’m excited to see where it goes.”

In the coming months, NFT.com will make available a collection of 10,000 unique, animated NFTs known as Genesis Keys. Genesis Keys will allow first access to the platform, ownership of two (2) NFT.com profiles (e.g. NFT.com/you), and the chance to participate in governance. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com , follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial , or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord .

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions (USD) under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ .

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

info@immutableholdings.com

