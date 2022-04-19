Full Year 2021 Corporate Update: Sono Motors Solar Technology Delivered to Several Partners and Sion Production Capacity Secured

Several B2B Projects for Solar Integration Delivered, Including Solar Buses for Public Transport in Q1 2022, Last Mile Delivery Truck and US RV Retailer in 2021.

Between 2021 and Q1 2022 Sono Solar B2B Partner Arrangements Increased From 2 to 17.

Signed a Contract Manufacturer With Years of Experience in Production for Premium OEMs, Which Will Provide Production Capacity for 257,000 Cars Within 7 Years.

As of 31 March 2022, Reservations for The Sion Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) Totaled Over 17,000, With an Average Down Payment of €2,390 Net.

Development of the Sion Progressed as Planned With Building of a Series-Validation Vehicle Fleet, to Be Presented to the Public This Summer.

Sono Car Sharing App Launched in Germany.

MUNICH, Germany, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Motors” or the “Company”, parent company to “Sono Motors GmbH”), the company that aims to revolutionize the future of solar-powered transport, today announced its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

“We have achieved major milestones on our growth path. We’re scaling up our Sono Solar business, have delivered several products to B2B customers in the last months, and thus generated first revenues. Our proprietary solar technology is already contributing to climate protection and the reduction of CO2 emissions on Munich public transport and supporting the city’s clean air targets. These examples showcase our plan to diversify our business by establishing our B2B solar business as a strategic pillar, equal to our solar electric vehicle, the Sion,” states Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.

“This year we also have a clear focus on enhancing the quality, testing, and speed of the Sion program. We are now well into the series-validation phase and progressing with vehicle testing and certification. Our collaborative working with our new contract manufacturer positions us well to keep our promise and deliver a climate-neutral Sion to our customers next year,” Hahn adds.

2021 Business Highlights

Grew B2B solar integration client base, with more contracts and offers from various OEMs and fleet owners across various transportation sectors. In Q4 2021, we delivered our first solar-powered light-electric vehicle prototype to ARI Motors and installed the first RV solar retrofit for a client in the U.S.

Opened our dedicated development center for the B2B solar business. Specialists use bespoke equipment and test facilities to enhance speed for all solar projects.

Launched Gen 2 prototypes at CES and used those vehicles for intensive development, the completion of first winter & summer tests, continued engineering and over 1,000 customer test drives, bringing the total test drive number to more than 18,000 customers so far.

The vast majority of Sion sourcing decisions were made by year-end 2021.

The launch of the Sono app on 6 December 2021 enabled Sono Motors to expand its app beyond the Sion. The aim is to gather more data and customer feedback for incremental development of the service. Sono Motors provides an in-app booking and payment system as well as additional insurance if required. The app allows users in Germany to share their car - not just the Sion - via community car sharing with friends, family, and neighbors.

By the end of 2021, 231 people of over 30 different nationalities were employed at Sono Motors. This represents an approximate team size increase of 120% over the year. This number increased to 267 people by the end of Q1 2022.

Recent Updates

Sono Motors delivered its innovative solar technology to several customers including Munich’s public transport provider MVG. Our solar bus retrofit solution can reduce local CO2 emissions by over 6.5 metric tons per year, per vehicle. Further benefits include fuel savings of up to 2,500 liters of diesel per vehicle, per year, the stabilization of energy supply, the extension of the 24V battery life, and reduced maintenance costs.

Increased solar integration B2B partner arrangements to 17 by 31 March 2022, compared to 2 at the start of 2021.

Signed binding term sheet with Valmet Automotive as an experienced contract manufacturer for the Sion. As of today, Valmet Automotive has produced over 1.7 million cars for brands like Mercedes, Porsche, and SAAB. Valmet Automotive will build the Sion at its plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland, and will provide the capacity to produce 257,000 vehicles over a seven-year period. This cooperation marks another milestone toward delivering the Sion to our growing Community.

Build of a fleet of 37 series-validation vehicles and Bodies in White is currently underway, ushering in the Sion's testing program. These cars consist of series components and correspond to the planned final design. This was established in Q1 2022, alongside completing the 2nd generation prototype program, as well as the accompanying definition of components and vehicle parameters. The fleet will be used for series validation, optimization, homologation, and crash tests.

Significant progress has been made on Sion’s User Interface and User Experience Design (UI/UX) by integrating payment processes, insurance booking and Salesforce, Google, and SAP within the backend infrastructure for a fully digital customer experience.

ESG activities include progress towards offsetting activity-based value chain emissions, and our participation in the Time for Climate Action campaign prior to Earth Day on 22 April 2022, and our first full year (2021) of operations with first local impacts within the Fair Cobalt Association.

Financial Highlights

Commenced monetizing the proprietary solar technology – several public transport buses have been equipped. Retrofitting of a boat and refrigeration trucks is ongoing.

Sono Motors amassed over 16,700 direct consumer reservations by year-end 2021. Reservations increased by nearly 4,000 in 2021, equivalent to a 31% y-o-y increase.

As of 31 March 2022, the Sion has over 17,000 reservations with an average down payment of €2,390 net and equivalent net sales volume of € 368 million, assuming that all reservations result in sales.

Cash and cash equivalents of €132.9 million as of 31 December 2021, demonstrating an increase of 206.9% compared to year-end 2020 (€43.3 million).

Loss from operations totaled €59.2 million (2020: €53.9 million). Net loss totaled €63.9 million and €1.07 loss per share (2020: €56.0 million and €0.97).

€16 thousand revenues generated, thereof €11 thousand from integrating our proprietary solar technology.

OpEx increased mainly due to intensified development of prototypes and general company growth.

Cash in the bank increased by €90 million in 2021, mainly driven by IPO (cash-in of €142 million).

Increase of €4 million in advance payments received from customers.

Conference Call Information

Sono Motors will host a webcast for analysts on this occasion at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. CET) today, 19 April 2022. The live audio webcast and supplementary information will be accessible on Sono Motors’ IR website at https://ir.sonomotors.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

ABOUT SONO MOTORS

Sono Motors is on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. Its disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility.

Sono Motors is developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. Empowered by a strong community, Sono Motors has amassed more than 17,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion. These vehicles will be produced through contract manufacturing.

Sono Motors' proprietary solar technology has been engineered to enable integration and licensing for a wide range of vehicle architectures that go far beyond the Sion, such as buses, trailers, trucks, camper vans, trains, and boats.



FINANCIAL RESULTS



(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT

€k FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenue 16 - - Cost of sales (58) - - Gross income(loss) (42) - - Cost of research and development (40,609) (30,469) (4,937) Selling and distribution costs (3,220) (9,100) (2,135) General and administrative expenses (15,094) (14,404) (2,417) Other operating income/expenses (183) (15) 220 Impairment loss on financial assets (6) (6) - Operating income(loss) (59,154) (53,994) (9,269) Interest and similar income - 2 - Interest and similar expense (4,781) (2,040) (702) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (63,935) (56,032) (9,971)





Tax on income and earnings (18) - - Income (loss) after tax (63,953) (56,032) (9,971) Income (loss) for the period (63,953) (56,032) (9,971) Other comprehensive income (loss) 16 (21) - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE PERIOD (63,937) (56,053) (9,971)





Earnings per shares for income(loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: BASIC/DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER SHARE IN EUR (1.07) (0.97) (0.18)

BALANCE SHEET

€k FY 2021 FY 2020 ASSETS Intangible assets 206 16 Property, plant, and equipment 1,484 2,102 Right-of-use assets 3,018 1,937 Other financial assets 91 41 Other non-financial assets 89 - Noncurrent assets 4,888 4,096 Other financial assets 6,233 5,404 Other non-financial assets 3,236 579 Cash and cash equivalents 132,939 43,264 Current assets 142,408 49,247 TOTAL ASSETS 147,296 53,343





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Subscribed capital 8,735 6,468 Capital reserve 221,785 71,629 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (147,081) (83,123) Equity 83,439 (5,026) Advance payments received from customers 44,756 38,972 Financial liabilities 6,353 5,335 Noncurrent liabilities 51,109 44,307 Financial liabilities 472 9,388 Trade and other payables 7,582 2,874 Other liabilities 2,392 1,689 Provisions 2,302 111 Current liabilities 12,748 14,062 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 147,296 53,343

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€k FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Income (loss) after tax (63,953) (56,032) (9,971) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 125 61 50 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 1965 - - Depreciation of right-of-use assets 415 313 163 Amortization of intangible assets 34 11 11 Expense(+) for share based payment transaction 1,981 32,160 - Other non-cash expense(+) 112 346 - Interest and similar income - (2) - Interest and similar expense 4,781 2,040 702 Movements in provisions 2,191 (526) 418 Decrease(+)/increase(-) in advances received from customers 4,286 26,448 800 Decrease (+)/increase(-) in other assets (3,760) (5,766) 456 Increase(+)/decrease(-) in trade and other payables 5,118 322 (1,284) Interest paid (436) (561) (120) NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (47,141) (1,186) (8,775)





Purchase of intangible assets (223) - - Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (1,429) (42) (1,139) Net cash flows from investing activities (1,652) (42) (1,139) Transaction costs on issue of shares to institutional investors (17) (2,192) (109) Transaction cost on issue of shares in IPO (2,690) - - Proceeds from issues of shares in IPO 142,334 - - Proceeds from issue of shares to institutional investors 1500 38,229 5,297 Proceeds from borrowings - 10,657 3,710 Repayment of borrowings (2,187) (2,327) - €k FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (378) (282) (92) Net cash flow from financing activities 138,562 44,085 8,806 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 89,769 42,857 (1,108) Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalent (94) - - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 43,264 407 1,515 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

AT END OF YEAR 132,939 43,264 407

