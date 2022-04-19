HCW Biologics’ CEO Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., to be Featured Speaker at the Third Annual International Conference on Cell and Experimental Biology 2022

Preclinical data for lead investigational drug, HCW9218, in treatment of therapy-induced senescence in cancer

Debut of preclinical data related to age-associated diseases

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company” or “HCW Biologics”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between inflammaging, that is, chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases, announced that Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, will speak at the Third Annual International Conference on Cell and Experimental Biology (“CEB-2022”) taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on April 18-20, 2022 (https://cellexpbiol.unitedscientificgroup.org).

Dr. Wong’s presentation entitled, “Bifunctional Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 for Cancer and Inflammaging,” will highlight preclinical data from in vivo animal studies demonstrating the ability of the Company’s lead investigational candidate, HCW9218, to both enhance the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy drugs and diminish their harmful side effects by reducing therapy-induced senescence (TIS) and eliminating TGF-β and its immunosuppressive effects. The presentation will highlight information contained in a pivotal paper recently published in a peer-reviewed journal entitled, “Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 Augments Anti-tumor Activity of Chemotherapy via NK Cell Mediated Reduction of Therapy Induced Senescent Cells.” Chaturvedi P., et al., Molecular Therapy, 2022; 30:1171-1187. Dr. Wong will also share for the first time preclinical data showing that HCW9218 is a promising senolytic and senomorphic agent for age-related pathologies.

Dr. Wong stated, “Chemotherapies seed cancer relapses and metastases, and trigger inflammation-based side effects in treated patients by inducing cancer senescent cells and normal tissue cellular senescence. We have previously demonstrated, in preclinical studies, that HCW9218 can effectively reduce therapy-induced cancer and normal tissue cellular senescence to augment the anti-tumor activities of chemotherapies and alleviate their side effects. Thus, we believe HCW9218 can make chemotherapy cancer treatments work better with fewer side effects and extend the health span for cancer survivors. Now, we discovered that HCW9218 can also reduce accumulated senescent cells due to the naturally aging process or metabolic dysfunction leading to the improvement of heath span of experimental animals. I am thrilled to share this transformative discovery with the scientific community at the CEB-2022 conference.”

In explaining why he selected CEB-2022 as the venue to feature HCW Biologics’ work on anti-inflammaging, Dr. Wong stated, “CEB-2022 is a gathering of scientific experts from around the world who come together to discuss innovation and advancement in the fields of cell and molecular biology. HCW Biologics is developing immunotherapeutics that do not treat a single indication or symptom. Our approach is to treat a patient systemically to remove the underlying problems causing the condition. The conference provides an audience who will be able to appreciate what we believe is a novel approach backed by breakthrough data.”

HCW9218 will soon reach the clinical development stage for cancer. The Company expects to gain human data from two clinical trials that will guide the future development of HCW9218 for other age-related pathologies. (See ClinicalTrials.gov: HCW9218 for Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (NCT05304936) and HCW9218 in Select Advanced Solid Tumors (NCT05322408)).

Dr. Wong will make his presentation at CEB-2022 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available on HCW Biologics’ Investor Relations website.

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company has combined deep understanding of disease-related immunology with its expertise in advanced protein engineering to develop the TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) discovery platform. The Company uses its TOBITM discovery platform to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties. The invention of HCW Biologics’ two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302, was made via the TOBI™ discovery platform. The FDA has cleared HCW Biologics to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA has cleared the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for HCW9218 in patients with advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies. HCW9302 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies for an autoimmune indication.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, without limitation, statements regarding immunotherapies that are able to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases; ability of HCW9218 to both enhance the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy drugs and diminish their harmful side effects; ability of HCW9218 to act as a senolytic and senomorphic agent for inflammaging indications; ability of HCW9218 to extend health span of cancer survivors; and ability of HCW9218 to reduce accumulated senescent cells due to the naturally aging process or metabolic dysfunction and improve heath span. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 29, 2022 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.