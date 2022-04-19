The Global Green Tea Market is expected to grow by $ 5.48 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Tea Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387071/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the green tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing, various health-promoting benefits of green tea, and the increasing number of new product launches.

The green tea market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The green tea market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Flavored green tea

• Unflavored green tea



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the green tea market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing influence of online retailing, and rising population of millennials across the globe will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the green tea market covers the following areas:

• Green tea market sizing

• Green tea market forecast

• Green tea market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green tea market vendors that include Aiya Europe GmbH, Arbor Teas, Associated British Foods plc, Compagnie Coloniale SA, Davidsons Organics, Equal Exchange, Five Mountains, Fortnum and Mason, Heavenly Tea Inc., ITO EN Ltd., MARIAGE FRERES, MJF Group, Nestle SA, PALAIS DES THES, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Art of Tea LLC, The coca-cola co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, and Unilever PLC. Also, the green tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

