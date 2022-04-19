The Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market is expected to grow by $ 8.72 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387024/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the computer integrated manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steep learning curve of CIM software, the availability of open source and free CIM software, and the growing maturity of the CAD market.

The computer integrated manufacturing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The computer integrated manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• CAD

• CAM

• DM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines as one of the prime reasons driving the computer integrated manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of ECAD and MCAD, and the use of DM for intelligent cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the computer integrated manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Computer integrated manufacturing market sizing

• Computer integrated manufacturing market forecast

• Computer integrated manufacturing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer integrated manufacturing market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BobCAD-CAM Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Graebert GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Makino Inc., NTT DATA Corp., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG, ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd., CNC Software LLC, IDW CAD/CAM Solutions, MecSoft Corp., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, PTC Inc., and SolidCAM GmbH. Also, the computer integrated manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

