The Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is expected to grow by $ 706.68 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the breastmilk storage bags and bottles market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in the number of working women, more demand from mothers of twins, triplets, or more infants, and a rise in the number of mothers with a lower milk supply.

The breastmilk storage bags and bottles market analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The breastmilk storage bags and bottles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bottles

• Bags



By End-user

• 0-6 months baby

• 7-12 months baby



By Distribution Channel

• Offline stores

• Online stores



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of special coolers as one of the prime reasons driving the breastmilk storage bags and bottles market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of breastmilk banks and the introduction of BPA-free products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breastmilk storage bags and bottles market vendors that including Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., and The Angelcare Holding Inc. Also, the breastmilk storage bags and bottles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

