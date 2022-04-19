The Global Cloud Robotics Market is expected to grow by $ 10.11 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Robotics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377681/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud robotics market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages offered by cloud robotics, research initiatives to promote cloud robotics, and the implementation of cloud robotics to overcome challenges in service robotics.

The cloud robotics market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The cloud robotics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Services industry



By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing potential of telepresence robots as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud robotics market growth during the next few years. Also increasing opportunities for 5G network, and increase in adoption for surveillance operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud robotics market covers the following areas:

• Cloud robotics market sizing

• Cloud robotics market forecast

• Cloud robotics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud robotics market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Calvary Robotics, FANUC Corp., HIT Robot Group, Innovation Matrix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Irobot Corp., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ortelio Ltd., Preferred Networks Inc., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., ReconRobotics Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Seegrid Corp., Skymind Global Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Also, the cloud robotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



