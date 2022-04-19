Global $6,965 Billion Smart Cities Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2030: Increasing Investment in Sustainable and Green Technologies Contributing to Smart Cities Around the World

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Smart Utilities, Smart Governance, Smart Building, Smart Transportation), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart cities market size is expected to reach USD 6,965.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2%

The concept of smart cities is gaining popularity due to rapid urbanization and favorable government initiatives worldwide. Therefore, with growing urbanization, the need to manage infrastructure and assets is prompting countries across the world to invest in smart city projects.

Furthermore, the increasing investment in sustainable and green technologies has further contributed to the adoption of these technologies by smart cities around the world.



Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles has also created a demand for the development of advanced charging infrastructure in cities worldwide. Integrating electric vehicles in smart cities may create such benefits by providing energy storage and creating new revenue streams from electric vehicles batteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to pave the way to green mobility with zero carbon emissions.



The market is currently witnessing high investment for smart security, smart metering for water and utilities, smart mobility, and integrated traffic management systems.

Most technologically advanced cities use IoT platforms to monitor city infrastructure, manage everything from traffic flows and parking to water and air quality, and use the resulting smart data generated to handle longer-term decisions around environmental sustainability. The increase in traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions is driving the adoption of smart mobility and efficient energy management applications.



The market covers several sectors such as transport, water, healthcare, assisted living, energy, and security. The cost incurred in the transformation of the existing infrastructure acts as a deterrent for governments to continue large-scale investments to establish different sectors and departments for efficient smart city implementation which may hinder the market growth.

The lack of awareness among people is also a major factor for the slow development of smart cities, as it causes ignorance about smart city projects and lowers the level of impulsion by the government to implement smart solutions for cities.



However, investing in smart cities will lead to improving the regional and global competitiveness to attract new residents and improve business and allow the government bodies to make informed decisions with the available technologies, which can lead to economic development.



The smart utilities segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in smart grid systems around the world. Governments around the world are pushing for the deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), to automate the existing operations and push technological growth. With smart grid systems offering high efficiency and helping in cost-saving, there is a positive impact on the growth of smart meters

The smart infrastructure segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period. The rise in rigid industry standards and regulations and the growing focus on efficient energy consumption are the key factors driving the segment. For instance, in June 2021, Endeavor Business Media, LLC announced the launch of smart building technology that will bring integrated intelligence to new constructions and existing commercial buildings. This technological development will offer support to the latest communication systems, intelligent building systems, health and safety of tenants, and will reduce energy consumption

The waste management segment accounted for a market share of over 20% in 2021. Several waste management companies are deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, to generate actionable insights and make informed decisions about route optimization and analytics

The smart ticketing and travel assistance segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The growing adoption of new technologies in the smart ticketing market such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Quick Response (QR) code, and local wireless ticketing enables the key players to offer smart solutions across several sectors including, transportation, BFSI, and healthcare

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.7% over the forecast period, owing to the rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased proliferation of smartphones. A large number of 5G deployments and initiatives taken by major Asian mobile operators to resolve the problem of high bandwidth requirements are anticipated to drive the growth

