The Global Fermented Food and Drinks Market is expected to grow by $ 533.52 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the fermented food and drinks market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives, increasing marketing initiatives, and partnerships and collaborations.

The fermented food and drinks market analysis includes distribution channel and product segment and geographic landscape.



The fermented food and drinks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Independent retailers and convenience stores

• Specialty food stores

• Online retailers



By Product

• Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

• Fermented dairy food and drinks

• Fermented bakery food

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of fermented foods as ingredients in various foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the fermented food and drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for fermented low alcoholic beverages and low-fat and no-fat dairy food and drinks, and increasing preference for organic fermented food and beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fermented food and drinks market covers the following areas:

• Fermented food and drinks market sizing

• Fermented food and drinks market forecast

• Fermented food and drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fermented food and drinks market vendors that include AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., HEINEKEN International B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The coca-cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the fermented food and drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

