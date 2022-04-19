Northampton Police and Fire Departments Host an Ice Bucket Challenge to Benefit the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northampton Police and Fire Departments are joining forces during ALS Awareness Month to raise awareness and funds for the incurable neurodegenerative disease. The two teams are hosting an Ice Bucket Challenge on Sunday, May 1, at Miss Florence Diner (99 Main Street in Florence), and the public is welcome to watch as the first responders get soaked for a good cause. The free event begins at noon and serves as a kick-off fundraiser for The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter Western Massachusetts Walk to Defeat ALS on September 11. All proceeds provide vital no-cost care services for families across Massachusetts battling ALS, including access to physical and mental health resources, technology equipment, and more.



Onsite, the public can purchase a bucket of water for $10 to dump over the local first responder team of their choice. Smith College Campus Safety will also be on hand to maximize efforts by selling buckets to soak their administration or purchase a $10 bucket to soak a friend. If you’re unable to attend the event, go online to support the team of your choice: Northampton Police, Northampton Fire Department, Smith College Campus Safety, and donate a bucket in someone’s honor!

“It’s great to see the legacy of the Ice Bucket Challenge event continue to attract new advocates who want to make a difference,” said John Hedstrom, JD, territory director of The ALS Association. “We’re grateful to the Northampton Police, Northampton Fire Department, and Smith College for taking the time to plan this fantastic community-based fundraiser and help us raise awareness for this terrible disease.”

For more information about the 2022 Western Massachusetts Walk to Defeat ALS, follow The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter on social media: Facebook @ALSMASS, Instagram @alsa_ma, and Twitter @ALSAMA.

About The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter

The Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association was founded on January 27, 1990 to build and empower the community through continuous engagement with family, friends and neighbors. We are the only ALS organization with central focuses on all three major pillars of care services, research and advocacy for local families living with ALS, which aligns with our local chapter slogan: "Providing care today. Supporting hope for tomorrow." Learn more at als-ma.org

