NOWwhere Announces Official Launch of Artist-First Platform and Galleries

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWwhere today announced the official launch of its online galleries with a roster of highly-curated artists. NOWwhere seamlessly integrates tangible and digital works into the NFT ecosystem, bridging the traditional and emerging creator economies.

The company's founders have applied their extensive knowledge and experience in both the art and crypto worlds, to build a platform unlike any other.

"One of the biggest issues with the NFT art market is the lack of content resources to help artists and collectors understand what NFTs are and how they can become a part of the creator economy," said Drew Lightfoot, co-founder and CEO. "NOWwhere addresses this issue by launching a content marketing strategy focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract, educate and retain artists and collectors."

NOWwhere has already launched several artist storefronts. Collections include never-before-seen images of music legends on the precipice of rock-god status, as well as one-of-one NFTs tied to physical works ranging from oil paintings to sculptures.

Physical works are embedded with RFID technology that unlocks augmented reality, animation and music, linking back to the resource file of the NFT.

In the near future, NOWwhere.io will launch:

Expansive and customizable virtual galleries for artists and collectors. Imagine curating not only your collection but the environment in which they are displayed.

Intuitive and proprietary in-game functionality to help artists expand their audience, build an engaged following and sell their work.

A personalized and predictive rankings structure that rewards both curious and serious collectors, helping artists grow their reach and increase their following.

NOWwhere remains focused on revolutionizing the art industry, supporting the next generation of creators with education, infrastructure and opportunity.

