Confluence appoints Chris Riggio as Chief Revenue Officer and Phillipa McLune as Chief Client Officer

Pittsburgh, PA, and London, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (Confluence), the global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, announces the appointment of Chris Riggio as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Phillipa McLune as Chief Client Officer (CCO). Riggio is responsible for all sales and marketing strategies across all of Confluence’s products and services, and McLune is responsible for client success across all professional services and managed services offerings. Both report to Confluence’s President and COO Todd Moyer. Chris Riggio is based in San Diego and Phillipa McLune is based in London.

These hires follow Confluence’s acquisitions of Investment Metrics and Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) in late 2021 and strengthen its position as a global leader in data-driven investment solutions. Riggio and McLune will ensure that Confluence provides clients with best-of-breed solutions that meet the analytics, reporting, data, and investment insights needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset allocators and service providers.

Chris Riggio joins Confluence from ISS Market Intelligence, where he was Global Head of Sales and Client Engagement. He has over 20 years’ experience and a track record of setting strategic direction and managing integrations for large financial services firms. He will be accelerating the company’s growth given client and industry demand for better data transparency and insights. Prior to ISS, he was Chief Revenue Officer for BrightScope.

Phillipa McLune joined Confluence with the acquisition of Investment Metrics where she was Global Head of Customer Success. She brings over 25 years of experience delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) and enterprise technology solutions to the world’s leading financial institutions. Her career has focused on building high-trust and high-value relationships, using innovative approaches to accelerate business retention and growth.

“It’s exciting to join Confluence at this moment in the company’s history,” said Chris Riggio. “The global investment management industry needs the cutting-edge solutions that Confluence provides, and with the addition of CSS and Investment Metrics, the offering has broadened and deepened. I’m looking forward to focusing our message to clients so they see the value we can provide to them, and to their own customers.”

“Confluence’s clients are a who’s who of the global investment management industry,” added Phillipa McLune. “Around the world, our customers are looking for integrated solutions to take advantage of evolving technologies and keep up with ever-changing regulations. Confluence is committed to getting them what they need to thrive and to best serve their own clients, the end investors.”

Confluence COO, Todd Moyer said: “We’re pleased to welcome Chris and Philippa to Confluence, and I’m certain they will be instrumental in maintaining relationships with our clients and maximizing the opportunities from the integration of our recent acquisitions. Chris has built a career leading global sales and marketing teams while integrating diverse business lines and departments across large enterprises like ours. Over the course of her career, Philippa has demonstrated the ability to deepen relationships with existing clients and reach into new markets as well, aligned with Confluence’s commitments as we continue to grow.”

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back office.

From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners and asset servicers to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 900+ employees in 15 offices spanning across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com