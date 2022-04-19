Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and Eyedog.US Implement Innovative Digital Indoor Navigation Solution

POMONA, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC) and Eyedog.US, a Division of Intraprise Solutions, Inc., excitedly announce the launch of Eyedog's digital indoor navigation solution. On April 4, 2022, PVHMC went live with Eyedog's technology, providing indoor pedestrian navigation accessible to users via smartphone.

Over their 117-year commitment to serving their community's healthcare needs, PVHMC has remained focused on the patient experience; working with Eyedog.US to add a user-friendly and intuitive digital wayfinding solution enables Pomona's continued pursuit of improving patient experience as the mobile internet continues to evolve.

PVHMC continues to expand their services and facilities to enhance their delivery of care. Eyedog.US enables patients the benefits stemming from continued growth and patient-centric enhancements, while mitigating the disruption often caused by such change. Eyedog's comprehensive wayfinding solution offers Pomona's providers, staff, and patients a highly adaptive digital navigation tool, promoting expansion without the disruption.

"Navigating a large hospital like PVHMC can be confusing and stressful for patients and visitors who may already be feeling anxious about their visit," Kent Hoyos, Vice President of Information Services and Chief Information Officer at PVHMC. "The Eyedog.US platform is an invaluable tool that allows us to offer users a mobile-accessible, step-by-step visual journey to their destination, ultimately reducing anxiety and improving the overall patient and visitor experience at our hospital."

"The team at Pomona has enthusiasm for their community; with the addition of wayfinding, patients and visitors will be empowered to find their way from any point during their journey," Kay Via, Intraprise's Vice President and Eyedog.US business line Manager. "Having witnessed firsthand their passion for improving the patient experience, I believe Eyedog will be a great fit for their community."

"With their many centers of excellence and long-standing commitment to the community, we are thrilled to partner with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to deliver an intuitive and empowering digital wayfinding experience," Joe Brown, Intraprise's Chief Information Officer.

Eyedog Digital Wayfinding does not require an app download. Patients, visitors, and staff can scan QR codes with their phone's camera to access the Eyedog technology, orient themselves, and continue their journey, remaining focused on the purpose of their visit rather than the logistics.

About Eyedog

Eyedog offers the world's leading indoor and campus-based pedestrian wayfinding solution. Using photo landmark navigation technologies, we offer a human-centered wayfinding approach that promises to reduce stress and anxiety associated with navigating a complex campus. Learn more about our services at www.eyedog.us, @EyedogUS.

About Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), a nationally recognized and accredited 412-bed, not-for-profit community medical center and trauma center, proudly serves residents in eastern Los Angeles and western San Bernardino counties. PVHMC's accolades include The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for advanced certification in inpatient diabetes care, palliative care, sepsis, perinatal care, and total joint replacement. As the largest birthing hospital in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties, PVHMC is honored to hold the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation. Among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the U.S. to receive the Healthgrades® Patient Safety Excellence Award, PVHMC was named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit pvhmc.org.

