Victoria, BC, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FireSmart BC announced that it has launched a virtual FireSmart landscaping hub and plant program in over 30 garden centres across the province in an effort to help British Columbians make informed choices about how to manage their lawns and gardens and increase their resilience to wildfire.

The online FireSmart landscaping hub is a comprehensive place for learning about fire-resistant vegetation and landscaping practices, featuring an interactive fire-resistant plants tool, downloadable landscaping guide, as well as a list of the participating Garden Centres. The in-store plant program visually shows gardeners which plants are considered more fire-resistant at the point of purchase through visible tags and signage.

“We need to take a second look at plants that can become fire hazards,” says Brian Minter, Master Gardner and BC’s go-to garden expert. “With great resources like the FireSmart landscaping guide and local experts, all of us have the resources to be able to make our landscapes much more FireSmart. You don’t need to be an expert.”

See the full video of Minter discussing FireSmart landscaping here: https://firesmartbc.ca/landscaping-hub/ and listen to Minter on FireSmart BC’s latest podcast episode.

“By making strategic choices in your yard, you can increase the wildfire resiliency of your property,” said Kelsey Winter, Chair of the BC FireSmart Committee. “Landscaping is a simple and impactful way to protect your property ahead of wildfire season."

Learn more about all of the elements of FireSmart Landscaping by watching the video here: https://firesmartbc.ca/resource/firesmart-bc-launches-landscaping-hub-plant-program/

Physical copies of the FireSmart BC Landscaping Guide are now available for pickup in participating garden centres and available for download at FireSmartBC.ca/landscaping-hub. The program complements the Canadian Garden Council’s proclamation that 2022 is the Year of the Garden, celebrating the centennial of Canada’s ornamental horticulture sector and honouring the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association’s 100-year anniversary.

About FireSmart BC

FireSmart BC helps build wildfire resiliency and reduce the negative impacts of fire for everyone in the province. The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide direction for wildfire prevention activities. Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C., Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Forests - Regional Operations, Parks Canada, and B.C. Parks.

Get FireSmart today at www.firesmartbc.ca

