Eyenovia Announces Poster Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present an ePoster at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting, which is being held April 23-26 in Washington, D.C.



Details of the ePoster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Evaluation of Two Mydriatic Dosing Regimens Delivered by MICRO-Array Print Technology for Comparison of Pupil Dilation SPEED

ASCRS Poster ID: 84369

Presenting author: Arturo Chayet, M.D.

Location: This is an ePoster that will be available at kiosks throughout the conference.

Summary: This study demonstrated the speed to clinically meaningful dilation from a single spray of Microdose Array Print (MAP) Dispenser (Optejet) administered tropicamide-phenylephrine fixed combination solution.

The study results showed that almost three out of four patients reached clinically meaningful dilation by 15 minutes (6mm or greater dilation). The MAP technology facilitated accurate and efficient topical ocular administration with 98% of doses successfully administered on first attempt. There were no ocular or systemic adverse events reported.

Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia, commented, “The results of the SPEED study demonstrated that pupil dilation with our proprietary Optejet dispensing technology is both quick and effective, with drug levels substantially less than could be achieved using traditional eye droppers. This confers many benefits to both ophthalmologists and their patients, the latter being exposed to far less drug and preservatives with Optejet, which can lead to side effects and long-term ocular stress.

About ASCRS:

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAPTM) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

