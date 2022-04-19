TELUS launches Canada’s first streaming bundle: Stream+ bundles Netflix Premium plan, Apple TV+ and discovery+ on one single bill

English French

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS introduced Stream+, the first and only premium streaming bundle in Canada. Stream+ combines Netflix Premium plan, Apple TV+, and discovery+ on one single bill for $25 per month, and is available to new and existing TELUS Mobility customers. With Stream+, customers can enjoy their favourite shows and movies from the comfort of their home or while on-the-go, powered by TELUS’ award-winning wireless network with the best video experience in the country1.



Streaming has won over many viewers looking for choice and value. A recent Angus Reid survey commissioned by TELUS, found that close to half of Canadians use three or more streaming platforms and that 90 per cent of Canadians would bundle streaming services together to save money if they could.2 Luckily, with Stream+, customers can save money while accessing thousands of movies and TV shows across all three streaming platforms, offering something for the whole family and even the most discerning of content consumers. Titles include Emmy-award winning Ozark on Netflix, this year's three-time Academy Award-winning Best Picture CODA, and Emmy Award-winning, global hit comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair on discovery+. Hundreds of fan favourites from HGTV, Food Network, TLC and more are also available on discovery+.

“Over the last two years, Canadians coast-to-coast have been streaming more than ever and are increasingly looking to simplify their streaming subscriptions while enjoying premium entertainment for less,” said Jim Senko, President of TELUS Mobility Solutions. “We’ve been listening to our customers and we’ve heard that they’re looking for convenience, cost savings and simplicity. That’s why we’re excited to deliver Stream+, a seamless entertainment experience, backed by our globally leading wireless networks. TELUS Mobility customers across the country now have access to a wide variety of their favourite content that they can enjoy whenever they want, wherever they are.”

Streaming enthusiasts can watch from multiple devices simultaneously, and combine Stream+ with unlimited mobility plans from TELUS so they can stay caught up on their favourite shows while commuting to work or keeping their kids occupied in the car, at ultrafast 5G speeds.

TELUS has made it easy for customers who already have a subscription to one or more of these streaming services to link their billing -- with no change to their preferences, viewing history or profiles -- to the Stream+ subscription through their TELUS Mobility bill.

For more information and to learn how to sign-up for Stream+, visit telus.com/streamplus

1 Opensignal Awards — Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report February 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 – Dec 29, 2021 © 2022 Opensignal Limited. ; Opensignal Awards — Canada: 5G Experience Report February 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 – Dec 29, 2021 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

2 Survey methodology: The Stream+ Survey was conducted between March 29 to April 1, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 1,506 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.