gammaCore™ Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Selected for Department of Defense Biotech Optimized for Operational Solutions and Tactics (BOOST) Program

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that gammaCore™ nVNS has been selected for further study under the United States Department of Defense Biotech Optimized for Operational Solutions and Tactics (BOOST) program. The program, which is expected to run through September 2023, is funded through the BOOST program as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).



The BOOST research program, which will be conducted under the leadership of the 711 Human Performance Wing Performance Optimization Branch of the United States Air Force (USAF), seeks to optimize and validate the ability of nVNS to enhance training in the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) training environment. The BOOST program seeks to build upon completed work which demonstrated that gammaCore nVNS produced 20% acceleration in training along with a 35% improvement in memory retention during ISR training. Participants in this study also exhibited a 25% improvement in attention and mood1. Should the BOOST Program confirm the initial findings, the project calls for electroCore to be prepared to provide field ready devices to the USAF in the second half of 2023.

Andy McKinley, Ph.D. of the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and a principal investigator for the ongoing research commented “We are pleased with results experienced to date using nVNS and look forward to confirming our findings and providing a safe and effective option to accelerate training for our aviators and operators.”

Eric Liebler, Senior Vice President of Neurology at electroCore commented, “We are very proud to have been selected for study by the BOOST program and look forward to continuing supporting the 711 Human Performance Wing’s research throughout the next year.”

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.

For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)



Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Adolescent patients with congenital cardiac issues

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

For more information, please visit gammaCore.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans (including with respect to enrollment in ongoing studies and Department of Defense programs); its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies including the USAF and other branches of the military; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including online, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer channels, telehealth portal, and cash pay initiatives; the issuance of U.S. and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the possibility of future business models and revenue streams from the company’s potential use of nVNS for the acute treatment of PTSD, stroke and hemorrhagic brain injury, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

1 McIntire LK, McKinley RA, Goodyear C, et al. Cervical transcutaneous vagal nerve stimulation (ctVNS) improves human cognitive performance under sleep deprivation stress. Communications Biology. 2021;634. doi: 10.1038/s42003-021-02145-7





