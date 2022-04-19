NV5 Awarded $7 Million Caltrans Program Management Contract Amendment

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract amendment by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to expand NV5’s existing on-call construction management contract by approximately $7 million. Under the amendment, NV5 will provide not at risk construction management services, including on-call construction inspection, office engineering, claims resolution, and constructability support services for transportation projects throughout Caltrans District 10 in the San Joaquin Valley. This amendment also provides a contract extension of seven months.



For 20 years, NV5 has provided program management, engineering design, surveying, and inspection services to support Caltrans critical infrastructure projects throughout California.

“Since 2003, NV5 has assisted Caltrans in the design, inspection, and oversight of safe and reliable transportation infrastructure across the State,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected to continue delivering technical excellence in support of infrastructure projects throughout the District 10 service area.”

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Caltrans, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting projects throughout District 10,” said Todd George, PE, COO Infrastructure West at NV5.

