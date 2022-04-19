Anitian Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, a fast growing start-up and provider of pre-engineered cloud security and compliance automation solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency for development, security, and operations (DevSecOps), recognizing that Anitian has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success specializing in DevSecOps.



Identifying and addressing a security issue early on in the development lifecycle reduces risk and cost, while improving productivity. With proper DevSecOps implementation, security can become an integral part of the application delivery pipeline and provide rapid and contextual feedback to developers as they are building new features.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency for DevSecOps differentiates Anitian as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that integrate security across every stage of the development and delivery cycles.

“Anitian is dedicated to supporting AWS customers with our pre-engineered DevSecOps platform with integrated security and compliance, enabling them to go from application, to cloud, to production dramatically faster, while also providing critical visibility and drift detection through unified cloud security posture management,” said Andreas Ohrbeck, Vice President of Alliances & Business Development at Anitian. “We’re delighted to be an AWS DevOps Competency Partner.”

AWS is fostering scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Anitian

Anitian doesn’t make your cloud applications. We make your cloud applications secure and compliant so you can enter new markets and unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our SecureCloud platforms for Compliance Automation and Enterprise Cloud Security unify DevOps and security to deliver the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls – pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more. Anitian uses the full power and scale of the cloud to automate the complex burden of cloud infrastructure security and compliance to help you start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

