LiquidX Names Dominic Capolongo as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global technology solutions provider and trusted strategic partner for working capital, trade finance, and insurance optimization, has named industry veteran Dominic Capolongo as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this executive role, Mr. Capolongo will lead initiatives to further scale revenue, accelerate global market adoption, and deepen customer engagement as LiquidX moves into its next phase of expansion. The company’s best-in-class portfolio of technology solutions enable its clients to overcome the barriers imposed by time-worn manual processes and outdated legacy technologies.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dominic as we accelerate our growth,” said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. “LiquidX has proven itself as a market innovator and is now poised to become the leader in the industry with Dominic as CRO. His deep market expertise and impressive track-record of business success will ensure that we achieve our vision of building one connected digital ecosystem enabling our clients to work smarter, faster, and cheaper.”

Mr. Capolongo joins LiquidX from PrimeRevenue, where he served as EVP and Global Head of Funding. Previously, he held leadership positions at leading financial services companies including RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, and Credit Suisse. Mr. Capolongo began his career as an attorney and was a partner with Kaye Scholer before his move to investment banking. He earned a JD from Fordham University School of Law and a BA from SUNY Binghamton.

“I am excited to join this dynamic and innovative company,” said Dominic Capolongo, Chief Revenue Officer at LiquidX. “Having spent many years in capital markets and trade finance, I saw firsthand the problem companies, banks, and insurers face when trying to meaningfully manage an ever-more complex supply chain amid an increasingly volatile working capital environment. Speed, cost efficiencies, and a unified process for every step of the supply chain are now regular client demands. LiquidX has clearly cracked the code with the broadest suite of solutions in the industry to support our clients on that journey. I look forward to bringing my experience in go-to-market strategy and execution, team building, and sustainable revenue growth to take LiquidX to new heights.”

“As lead investor and strategic partner to LiquidX, the team at Broadridge and I are looking forward to partnering with Dominic to deliver these much-needed fintech solutions for trade optimization,” said Christopher J. Perry, President of Broadridge and Board Member of LiquidX. “LiquidX has developed an integrated suite of working capital solutions unlike anything on the market today.”

About LiquidX

LiquidX is a global technology company that enables finance professionals to work faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing and automating their trade finance and working capital management. Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. With the Best Tech in Fintech, LiquidX incorporates blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting across financial ecosystems. LiquidX is backed by fintech giant Broadridge (NYSE:BR), which serves as lead investor and strategic partner providing funding, technology services, and operational support. To learn more about our next-generation solutions, please visit liquidx.com.

Media contact: Sue Hinton, LiquidX +1 917 362 4518 | shinton@liquidx.com

