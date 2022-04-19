HireVue Research on Neurodiversity Selected for Top Paper Award at SIOP 2022

Salt Lake City, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools today announced seven research presentations selected for the Society for Industrial Organizational Psychology’s (SIOP) annual conference.

This year’s presentations include a Top 10 Poster Award for Dr. Colin Willis and his research on the use of game-based assessments for hiring autistic job seekers. The first of its kind study, the research found autistic candidates performed as well as neurotypical applicants on gamified assessments – giving employers evidence-based validation for the use of games assessments in hiring. In partnership with the Colorado State University and Integrate Autism Employment Advisors, the team’s work was selected from over 600 paper submissions.

“The HireVue Science Team continues to push the field of IO psychology to a place that will benefit job seekers and the companies who hire them for years to come, and I’m thrilled to see their efforts being recognized at this year’s SIOP meeting,” said Dr. Nathan Mondragon, Chief IO Psychologist at HireVue. “I’m particularly proud of the team’s research on autism and game-based assessments being recognized, as well as the release of Dr. Kiki Leutner’s book, The Future of Recruitment: The New Science of Hiring Analytics and How to Get Your Hiring Right .”

HireVue Science Team Schedule of Presentations

Thursday, April 28th

SIOP Top 10 Poster Selection

Examining the Use of Game-Based Assessments for Hiring Autistic Job Seekers

8:00 - 8:50 am

Exhibit Hall 4B

Neurodiversity and DEI: Best Practices and Lessons From Scientist–Practitioners

10:30 - 11:50

Room 606

Robot or Not: Is AI the Future of HR?

12:00 - 12:50 pm

Ballroom 6C

Feeling Doom on Zoom: Applicant Anxiety in Virtual Interview Contexts

12:00 - 12:50 pm

Room 607

Studying Autism, Hiring, and Tech From Many Perspectives: Mashup + Research Incubator

4:00 - 4:50 pm

Room 606

Friday, April 29th

Explainable AI: Applications in Industry

8:00 - 8:50 am

Zoom 3

New Developments in Structured Interviews: From AI to Technical Interviews

4:00 - 4:50 pm

Room 606

In addition to panel discussions, debates and paper symposiums, HireVue’s Director of Assessment Innovation, Dr. Kiki Leutner will be in attendance to promote her new book, The Future of Recruitment: The New Science of Hiring Analytics and How to Get Your Hiring Right. Dr. Leutner will be available to answer questions and sign books during a cocktail hour on Thursday, April 28th from 4-5 pm PT in HireVue’s booth #318.

More information on the SIOP Annual Conference can be found here: https://www.siop.org/Annual-Conference