Secoo Announces Changes to Board Composition

BEIJING, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Shun Lam Tang as a director to the Board and the resignation of Dr. Jun Wang from the Board, both effective April 19, 2022.



“We’re pleased and honored to welcome Mr. Tang to our Board,” said Mr. Richard Rixue Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Secoo. “His depth of international corporate experience spanning over three decades in various industries, including high-tech and consumer sectors will be a valuable addition to our Board and our business operations. We look forward to working with him as we further grow our business and maximize value for all Secoo stakeholders. On behalf of the Board, I would also thank Dr. Wang for his contributions to Secoo during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Shun Lam Tang has served as an independent director of Missfresh Limited since August 2021, as well as an independent director of 58 Freight since October 2021. Mr. Tang has served as a consultant to Warburg Pincus China since January 2007 and the Chairman of CAGR Gas Holdings Limited. He served as an independent director and the chairman of audit committee at Uxin Limited from June 2019 to July 2021. Prior to that, he served as a member of the board of directors of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited from 2015 to 2019. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Tang served at RDA Microelectronics Limited first as a senior vice president of operations and subsequently as a director and executive chairman. Mr. Tang has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Greenheart Group Limited since July 2015. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Tang served as the chief executive officer of Coolsand Technology. He also served as the non-executive chairman of China Eco-Farming Limited from 2008 to 2009, and an independent non-executive director of Asia Coal Limited from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Tang was the President, Asia Pacific of Viasystems Group, Inc. from 1999 to 2007. Previously, Mr. Tang also worked for Honeywell, National Semiconductors and Amphenol. Mr. Tang received his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Nottingham University and an MBA degree from Bradford University in UK. He is a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Directors from 2013.

