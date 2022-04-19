Walmart Canada Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

English French

MONTREAL and TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Walmart Canada has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network. Under the agreement, Stingray will be responsible for exclusive sales representation, in partnership with the Walmart Connect sales team, of all in-store digital audio advertising within the national Walmart Canada retail footprint.

Retail-based digital audio advertising enables brands to connect and remain top of mind with highly qualified consumers during their in-store shopping journey. The addition of Walmart Canada further extends the scale of Stingray’s Retail Media Network by enabling brands to reach Walmart Canada customers through contextually relevant audio messages that are digitally ad-served (directly or programmatically) via Stingray’s proprietary streaming media technology.



“Any advertiser looking to access high-intent shoppers within a brick and mortar retail environment, and generate truly meaningful impressions, is a great fit for retail-based digital audio advertising,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President, Stingray Advertising. “As a household name in the retail space, Walmart Canada is an ideal partner to be joining our growing retail media network. We’re proud and excited about this partnership and look forward to helping brands reach and connect with physical Walmart Canada shoppers nationwide.”



“We are incredibly excited to offer our advertisers the ability to extend their reach in Canada by adding Stingray’s digital audio advertising as a new offering within our omnichannel suite of solutions. The Stingray team have built a powerful new model in the programmatic audio space and their solution, combined with a focus on closed loop measurement, aligns well with our goal of providing advertisers with innovative solutions that connect brands with customers in moments that matter,” said Dana Toering, Vice President, Walmart Connect Canada. “These highly customizable audio ads are the perfect complement to our existing in-store and online offerings, providing something new to brands that are looking to boost their influence with the 1.5 million shoppers who visit Walmart stores daily across Canada.”



The Stingray Retail Media Network will launch in 200 Walmart stores nationwide this April. The remaining stores will launch by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Connect Canada

Walmart Connect Canada (WMC) is the retail media business unit within Walmart Canada that sits at the intersection of shopping and advertising. It offers brands sophisticated advertising solutions across a network of nearly 2 million in-store and online shoppers per day, with the goal of helping customers discover the brands and products available at Walmart that are right for them. More information can be found at walmartconnect.ca and on Walmart Connect Canada’s LinkedIn page.





