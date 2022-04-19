Zai Lab Plants a Tree for Every Employee on Earth Day 2022

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, announced today, in celebration of Earth Day 2022, a partnership with the global charity One Tree Planted, to plant one tree in recognition of each one of its nearly 2,000 employees worldwide.



“Planting a tree in honor of each one of our employees shows tangible appreciation for their contributions and more broadly helps reforestation efforts worldwide,” said Jim Massey, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zai Lab. “As a young, vibrant and growing healthcare company, Zai Lab commits to ‘Grow Green’ which means we are laying the groundwork for the sustainability of our business and our planet.”

Sustainability is a key piece of Zai Lab’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance strategy. Recognized as a preferred partner, Zai Lab is also committed to supply chain transparency. With a focus on speeding medicines to patients, the company is prioritizing people and putting a premium on equity, development, and a sense of belonging.

Consistent with this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in our Planet,” accelerating solutions to climate change, Zai Lab, has furthered its impact, by offering employees the opportunity to make donations to One Tree Planted through the end of the month. Zai Lab has agreed to match employee contributions up to $10,000. For every dollar donated, another tree will be purchased and planted.

Samantha Du, Ph.D., Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Zai Lab, has already committed an additional $10,000 to the effort. “This Earth Day, we are thrilled to announce action that unites our global workforce community, enhances our business, and improves the health of our planet, said Du. “As we grow, we grow responsibly and demonstrate our commitment to living our corporate values.”

In total Zai Lab expects to contribute at least $25,000 as part of its Earth Day initiative to One Tree Planted, a 501 c3 with a mission to help global reforestation efforts by accepting donations to purchase trees and volunteers to help plant them around the world.

Reforestation is the process of restoring forests by planting trees and is often cited as one of the best ways to combat climate change by removing carbon and other harmful greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere.

