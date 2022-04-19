Chicago-Based Lighting and Electrical Supply Company Promotes Exclusive Program for Trade Professionals

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Idlewood Electric Supply, Inc.—a Chicago-based lighting and electrical supply company—is showcasing their trade program to provide industry professionals with specialized assistance at every step of the planning and design process.

As the greater Chicago area’s premiere distributor of electrical supplies and lighting store, Idlewood Electric offers a wide selection of lighting fixtures and electrical services to meet the needs of residential and commercial contractors, electricians, interior designers, architects, and more. With a dedicated electric supply store at their Chicago location and lighting showrooms, plus electrical supply counters in Highland Park and Barrington, Idlewood Electric is dedicated to top-tier customer service and high-quality lighting and electrical products.

The Idlewood Electric Pro program is open to industry professionals looking to get consistent support and lighting expertise from an award-winning team with decades of experience. Members of the trade program can access benefits like free delivery, free on-site storage, and exclusive vendor discounts. Additionally, Idlewood Electric Pro offers members a dedicated sales team to help with every stage of the process—from initial design and planning to final product delivery.

To apply for the Idlewood Electric Pro trade program or learn more about its benefits, call 847.831.3600 or visit https://idlewoodelectric.com/trade-registration.

About Idlewood Electric

Idlewood Electric is Chicagoland’s premiere lighting showroom and electrical supply destination offering an extensive variety of LED products and lighting with the homeowner, designer, contractor, builder, and architect in mind. With an unmatched electrical supply division and lighting showrooms, Idlewood Electric has proudly served the greater Chicago area since it opened its doors in 1958. Learn more at https://idlewoodelectric.com.