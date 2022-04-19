SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Encourages Current Shareholders to Contact the Firm – OAS

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims against the Board of Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) (“Oasis” or the “Company”) in connection with the company’s recently announced merger with Whiting Petroleum Corp. (“Whiting”).



On March 7, 2022, Oasis announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Whiting in a cash-and-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Whiting shareholders are expected to receive $6.25 and 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock for their shares, and are expected to own a majority of the combined company’s common stock following the closing of the proposed transaction.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of Oasis’ Board of Directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

