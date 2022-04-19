SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and Encourages Current Shareholders to Contact the Firm – SWM

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims against the Board of Directors of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) (“SWM”) relating to the company’s recently announced acquisition of Neenah, Inc. (“Neenah”).



On March 28, 2022, SWM announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Neenah in an all-stock transaction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SWM has disclosed that it expects to issue approximately 22.8 million shares of SWM common stock to Neenah stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own 42% of the combined company.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of SWM’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

SWM shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/swm/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

