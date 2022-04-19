SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Encourages Current Shareholders to Contact the Firm – SBOW

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims against the Board of Directors of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) in connection with the company’s recently announced acquisition of Sundance Energy (“Sundance”).



On April 14, 2022, SilverBow announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Sundance for $354 million. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, SilverBow is expected to pay $225 million in cash, and issue 4.1 million shares of SilverBow common stock, to Sundance’s investors for those assets.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of SilverBow’ Board of Directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

SilverBow shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/silverbow-resources-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

