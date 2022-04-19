Freeline Appoints Paul Schneider as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”) today announced that Paul M. Schneider has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 16, 2022, based in Boston. Mr. Schneider joins Freeline from Exo Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations.



A seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in large and small private and public biopharmaceutical companies, Mr. Schneider brings an impressive track record of financial stewardship, including corporate strategy and execution, financial planning, analysis and reporting, and investor relations, to Freeline.

“I am thrilled to welcome Paul to Freeline at this critical juncture for our Company,” said Michael J. Parini, Chief Executive Officer at Freeline. “Paul’s experience in guiding financial strategy for biotech companies and enhancing operational effectiveness adds critical expertise to our leadership team as we look to leverage our strengthened balance sheet for continued execution of our promising clinical programs. Additionally, his experience in early-stage drug development will provide discipline and focus to our R&D strategy as we apply Freeline’s know-how and capabilities in new disease areas.”

“I am impressed with Freeline’s science and commitment to patients as the Company looks to bring best-in-class gene therapies to people living with debilitating genetic disorders,” said Mr. Schneider. “I am eager to lend my experience to develop and execute strategies to unlock the untapped value in Freeline’s portfolio. I look forward to working with Michael and the Freeline team to enable us to provide life-changing therapies to patients for years to come.”

Prior to joining Exo Therapeutics, Inc. in 2020, Mr. Schneider was Senior Vice President, Finance at Casebia Therapeutics, LLC. Before joining Casebia, he held senior finance positions at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Systagenix Wound Management Ltd., Shire Human Genetics Therapies, Inc., and Transkaryotic Therapies, Inc. Mr. Schneider holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Boston College and earned his Certified Public Accountant license in Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the U.S.

