Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) files 2021 10K Annual Report; Business Plan evolves to focus on “Build to Lease”

New developments with signed letters of intent, as well as four developments owned by the Company, represent over $108 million in forecasted new home construction projects. This work is anticipated to occur over the next 3-4 years and is in addition to the elevation/renovation division of the business. Management is very positive about these new developments, as well as the cutting-edge construction technologies being employed to create healthier, safer, more energy efficient homes. Dream Homes has also experienced solid growth in both the new home and elevation divisions.

A new trend in the real estate market which has experienced significant growth in the last year is the emerging “Build To Lease” trend. This focus and concentration on building both single and multi-family developments with the intention to lease them immediately upon completion is being made in response to several factors. One factor is the extreme shortage of rental properties on the market, not only for first time homemakers, but for retirees, and young professionals who are unclear as to the intentions of settling in one location.

The second factor is the overall lender and funding source preference to lend to Build To Lease developments, as opposed to more traditional Build To Sell developments due to the perception of Build To Lease as a safer investment over the long term. Finally, the extraordinary amount of interest from non-traditional sources such as pension and hedge funds, insurance companies and venture capital firms to purchase completed new For Lease developments at attractive metrics based on capitalization rates has spurred a large growth in this market segment.

The Company has made the decision to change focus in their new home developments to better accommodate this growing trend. Currently all new multi-family developments located in Ocean County, which represent a total count of 155 units, will be changed from Build For Sale to Build To Lease. The Company now intends to hold these properties upon completion and lease-up for an indeterminate period of time, and realize the rental income from ownership. This strategy will become a very significant revenue stream for the Company and will become a third division of the Company, behind custom new homes and renovation/elevation projects.

Additional highlights from the 2021 Annual Report include:

The phrase ‘The Region’s Most Trusted Builder’ accurately describes the Company, which is becoming increasingly well known to homeowners in need of new custom modular and site-built homes, elevation & renovation work. The management team has never failed to complete a project in over 29 years in the industry.



The Company’s business model over the last year has been focused on increasing the new home and new development portion of our business, until it represents 50% - 70% of our entire revenue stream, from the current level of 20%. New home development has a much greater scalability and growth potential than elevation/renovation work. The Company has enjoyed steady growth in the renovation/elevation portion of the company and anticipates that by year end 2022 each part of the company (new homes and elevation work) will represent 50% of total revenue. By mid-year 2023, new home construction and development should represent over 70% of revenue.

Management hopes for steady growth in all segments of the company, since the rebuilding process will occur over the next 15-20 years. The combined total number of homes affected by Storm Sandy that will need to be raised or demolished and rebuilt is in excess of 30,000 homes, of which less than 15,000 have been rebuilt. This remaining combined market for new construction and elevation projects in the Company’s market area is estimated to be in the range of $3.4 billion dollars. The company anticipates being able to efficiently address a decent percentage of this market. Dream Homes’ potential operations include the development and sale of a variety of residential communities, including construction of semi-custom homes, entry-level and first time move-up single-family and multi-family homes.



The Company has developed referral networks with 3 major modular manufacturing companies, from which a dependable and steady stream of leads continue to be received. Based on these associations, it is anticipated that the Custom Modular segment of the business will enjoy significant growth for the foreseeable future.



It is the opinion of Dream Homes management that the southern New Jersey real estate market represents one of the most attractive real estate investment opportunities, with the greatest opportunity for future appreciation being concentrated in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Middlesex counties. These areas primarily fall within 1-hour driving time, and serve as “bedroom” communities for, the Atlantic City, New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. In our opinion, the residential housing demand in this area, particularly in the market segments which we intend to address, enjoys a fundamental support level, based on several factors. These factors include excellent air, rail and road infrastructure (Atlantic City and Philadelphia), Casino and support services also in Atlantic City & Philadelphia, tourism, and a central location between Philadelphia and New York.

Additionally, there has been, and continues to be, a chronic affordable housing shortage throughout New Jersey and all indication are that condition will continue for the foreseeable future. This situation plays well into the Company’s strengths, which are focused on entry-level or first time move-up housing, as well as elevations and renovations of existing damaged homes. Finally, all these market areas have tremendous growth potential due to market effects on the already very limited available housing supply.

