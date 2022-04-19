The Global Residential Fuel Cell Market is expected to grow by 620.35 MW during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Fuel Cell Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377601/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential fuel cell market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, the adoption of fuel cells for CHP, and favorable government policies.

The residential fuel cell market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The residential fuel cell market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PEMFC

• SOFC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing affinity for self-generationas one of the prime reasons driving the residential fuel cell market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on residential fuel cell market covers the following areas:

• Residential fuel cell market sizing

• Residential fuel cell market forecast

• Residential fuel cell market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential fuel cell market vendors that include Adaptive Energy LLC, Aisin Corp., Bloom Energy Corp., Freudenberg SE, HORIBA Ltd., Loop Energy Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Panasonic Corp., SolidPower Spa, and Viessmann Family Holding. Also, the residential fuel cell market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

