The Global Sourdough Market is expected to grow by $ 2.36 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period

Our report on the sourdough market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for gluten-free products, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and increasing demand for healthier foods.

The sourdough market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The sourdough market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sourdough bread

• Sourdough bakery and confectionery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased sales of private-label sourdough as one of the prime reasons driving the sourdough market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing the number of bad-quality sourdough bread, and an increase in the product’s shelf life will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sourdough market covers the following areas:

• Sourdough market sizing

• Sourdough market forecast

• Sourdough market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sourdough market vendors that including Alpha Baking Co. Inc., ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Bread SRSLY, Brian Artisan Bread Co., Ernst Bocker GmbH and Co. KG, Galeta Ltd., Gluten-Free Sourdough Co., IREKS GmbH, Krumb Kraft, Lallemand Inc., Morabito Baking Co. Inc., Nantucket Baking Co., Puratos Group NV, Riverside Sourdough, Sonoma, Sourdough Factory LLP, Stone House Bread, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Truckee Sourdough Co., and Wild Wheat Ltd. Also, the sourdough market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



