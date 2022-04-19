Electric Vehicle Startup, RINDEV, Now Open for Public Investment

DENVER, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric powersports company, RINDEV, has announced the launch of its first equity crowdfunding campaign.

RINDEV, a Colorado-based company, is engineering a technology platform to electrify the powersports industry. The company was founded by recreational motorsport enthusiasts who have targeted their vehicle's design to meet the needs and exceed the desires of its customer base. Now, they are offering fellow enthusiasts the opportunity to be a part of this revolutionary shift. The campaign has launched with investments now open to the public at www.wefunder.com/RINDEV.

Their first product will be an electric side by side, the Unity. Unity is an all-electric, long-range, high-performance side by side designed to address environmental and performance issues commonly seen in the off-road market.

"We are focused on providing a vehicle that has a place in today's evolving landscape, one that is designed around our customers. We feel that it is time for a major shift in the market, and we are not just talking about how the vehicles get their power." - Ari Kronish, Founder & CEO

Lead investor, William Mcleish, is a passionate enthusiast and avid participant in the sport of off-roading. For over 50 years, Mcleish has been a participant in the on-road and off-road motorsport community, witnessing the evolution of the industry, and he is particularly excited about what RINDEV is bringing to the table.

"By bringing a high-quality electric vehicle to the off-road market, RINDEV stands on the threshold of changing the public perception of off-road vehicles. The noisy, oil-belching vehicles of the past will be replaced by sleek, quiet, eco-friendly machines worthy of access to any trail system the world over. For the off-road industry, this is a game-changing moment." - William Mcleish, Lead Investor

RINDEV entered the public eye at the end of 2021 with the launch of its website and the announcement of taking preorder reservations. Since that time, the company has secured millions of dollars' worth of preorders and has established partnerships with industry leaders and innovators within the recreational market.

RINDEV Highlights

RINDEV is designing electric recreational vehicles with a modern design, exceptional performance, and unmatched durability. The RINDEV side by side is the answer to accelerating the recreational market's shift to electric. For more information, visit www.rindev.com & www.wefunder.com/rindev.

RINDEV Contact

Whitney Johnson

hello@rindev.com

Related Images











Image 1: The RINDEV Unity interior









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment