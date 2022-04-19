Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2021

English Estonian

On 18 April 2022, the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS approved the company's audited annual report for 2021.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS

Consolidated net sales for 2021 were € 10.10 million (2020: € 10.27 million). Fibreboard sales for year 2021 were € 9.84 million, a 2% decrease from year 2020 sales of € 10.00 million. Main reason for such decline was due to the closure of the Püssi fibreboard factory in March 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of which production volume decreased.

The sales revenue in 2021 from real estate management was € 254 thousand (2020: € 212 thousand), the increase in sales revenue was due to the addition of tenant to the production facilities. There was no sales from the furniture retail in 2021, as the company ceased its active economic activity already on 31.01.2020. In 2020 the sales revenue was € 56 thousand, which was received from the closing down sales of warehouses.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2021 was € 1 555 thousand (2020: € 540 thousand). The main reasons for the improvement in EBITDA were the increase in the gross margin and lower other operating expenses on fibreboard. Nordic fibreboard AS gross margin in 2021 was 33%, which was 6% higher than in the previous year (2020: gross margin 27%). Gross margin improvement was due to higher capacity utilisation caused by focusing on fewer product thicknesses, which allowed for longer production runs for each produced thickness, which let to improved production profitability. In addition, other operating expenses in 2020 included one-off expenses, such as the closure costs of the Püssi fibreboard factory in the amount of € 187 thousand and the demolition costs the old unused office building in the area of Rääma Street 31 in Pärnu in the amount of € 38 thousand.

The consolidated net profit of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2021 was € 1.20 million (2020: € 1.07 million), of which € 265 thousand was the profit from the revaluation of shares of the real estate company Trigon Property Development AS (TPD) listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange (2020: profit on revaluation of TPD shares € 53 thousand).

Consolidated statement of financial position

€ thousand 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents 57 26 Receivables and prepayments (Note 5) 902 794 Inventories (Note 6) 390 544 Total current assets 1,349 1,364 Investment property (Note 7) 1,152 1,134 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9) 644 451 Property, plant and equipment (Note 8) 4,915 4,695 Intangible assets (Note 8) 3 6 Total non-current assets 6,714 6,286 TOTAL ASSETS 8,063 7,650 Borrowings (Notes 10) 146 756 Payables and prepayments (Notes 11) 829 1,574 Short-term provisions (Note 12) 19 18 Total current liabilities 994 2,348 Long-term borrowings (Notes 10) 3,074 2,493 Long-term provisions (Note 12) 145 161 Total non-current liabilities 3,219 2,654 Total liabilities 4,213 5,002 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13) 450 450 Retained earnings (loss) 3,400 2,198 Total equity 3,850 2,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,063 7,650

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand 2021 2020 Revenue (Note 22) 10,096 10,269 Cost of goods sold (Note 15) 7,294 8,099 Gross profit 2,802 2,170 Distribution costs (Note 16) 1,168 1,283 Administrative expenses (Note 17) 565 605 Other operating income (Note 19) 5 42 Other operating expenses (Note 20) 15 342 Operating profit (loss) 1,059 (19) Finance income (Note 21) 265 1,291 Finance costs (Note 21) 122 199 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX 1,202 1,074 NET PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 1,202 1,074 Basic earnings per share (€) (Note 14) 0.27 0.24 Diluted earnings per share (€) (Note 14) 0.27 0.24

The audited annual report of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2021 is attached to the stock exchange announcement and is published on the websites of NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard (https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/financial-reports/annual-reports)

Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachment