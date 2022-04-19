The Global Bending Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 1.83 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bending Machine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372343/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the bending machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the global machine tools market, growth in the manufacturing sector, and growing industrial and construction activities in developing regions.

The bending machine market analysis includes application and type segment and geographic landscape.



The bending machine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• General machinery

• Transport machinery

• Precision engineering

• Others



By Type

• Hydraulic

• Mechanic

• Electric

• Pneumatic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of fully automated bending machines and the emergence of fully automatic panel bending will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bending machine market covers the following areas:

• Bending machine market sizing

• Bending machine market forecast

• Bending machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bending machine market vendors that include AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery. Also, the bending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

