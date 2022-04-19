The Worldwide Incident and Emergency Management Industry is Expected to Reach $174.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is expected to reach $174.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The business domain is all about uncertainty, wherein no company is completely protected from every worst situation coming its way. The occurrence of various emergency situations like natural disasters, explosions, fires, criminal activity, technical catastrophes, and other such events can endanger human life, and result in huge loss of valuable property. Thus, it is important for companies to have an emergency prevention plan and effective incident management to assist companies to avoid calamity and mitigate impacts whenever any emergency situation strike.

Incident and emergency management is an approach to prevent and manage any kind of emergency situation. It operates on combining and installing emergency systems and solutions across every government as well as non-government platforms. In addition, incident management helps in re-establishing high-quality service operations to reduce the potential impact on customers and businesses. Within an organization, the incident management department includes the incident management team (IMT), incident response team (IRT), and the incident command system (ICS).

Moreover, the growth of the incident and emergency management market is estimated to witness a slowdown due to the aspects like growing number of natural disasters, high incidents of false alarms, and frequent cases of terrorist attacks. Along with that, the absence of education & training and emergency & incident management may impede the growth of the incident and emergency market during the forecast period. There are numerous solutions deployed for incident and emergency management by the companies; however, most of the solutions have outdated technology, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various segments of the business domain differently. In the initial phase of the pandemic, risk managers and compliance officers have struggled to cope with the problems created by the pandemic. Under such a situation, risk management optimization has rapidly become some of the best defense techniques for a company that helps them to ensure business continuity. There are several enterprises that are using the capabilities of their risk teams by spending more on risk technology. The uncertainty of the pandemic situation has motivated companies to develop advanced solutions to help enterprises in coping up with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for public safety and security systems

The significance of incident and emergency management solutions has been increased significantly after the Terrorist attacks like 26/11 and 9/11. The increasing concerns among the organizations regarding the plan of action that can be adopted during emergency situations are fueling the demand for incident and emergency management solutions. The growing insecurity in the world due to the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and other criminal activities is propelling the growth of the market.

Huge economic loss owing to the natural disasters

The changing climatic conditions are leading to the high occurrence of natural calamities like earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunami, and major wildfires. Due to these natural calamities, companies and individuals have suffered a lot and witnessed a huge loss in terms of money and property. As per an insurance firm, Swiss Re Group, the world economy was declined substantially because of the natural calamities, which has incurred a loss of $188 billion in 2016 and $306 billion in 2017.

Market Restraining Factor:

Rising concerns related to the violation of privacy

The installation of surveillance system at places like parking lots, highways, parks, retail stores, transportation modes, financial institutions, and offices is mostly considered as a violation of privacy and is also opposed by numerous civil liberties groups and activists. People think that their personal data is utilized only for legal and specific purposes. However, several concerns related to the data as no one knows who watches the surveillance videos and how they can manipulate or misuse their personal data.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Aug - 2021, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Incident and Emergency Management Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Fire & HAZMAT Solutions Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Emergency / Mass Notification System Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Geospatial Solutions & Web-based Emergency Management System Solution Type Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Incident and Emergency Management Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by Services Type

4.4.1 Global Consulting Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Training & Simulation Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.4.3 Global Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design & Integration Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.4.4 Global Public Information Services Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.5 Global Incident and Emergency Management Communication System Market by Region

4.6 Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by Communication System Type

4.6.1 Global First Responder Tools Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.6.2 Global Vehicle Ready Gateways Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.6.3 Global Satellite Assisted Equipment Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

4.6.4 Global Emergency Response Radars Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by End User

5.1 Global IT & Telecom Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Commercial & Industrial Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.4 Global Defense & Military Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.5 Global Government, Public Sector & Utilities Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Incident and Emergency Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Siemens AG

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Johnson Controls International PLC

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.6 SWOT Analysis

7.6 NEC Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.6.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Hexagon AB

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

7.7.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 BlackBerry Limited

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research and Development Expense

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Everbridge, Inc.

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research and Development Expense

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.9.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

7.9.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10. Esri, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

