$37+ Million Food Robotics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 12.80% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Food Robotics Market finds that rise in demand for food with increasing population and increasing demand for enhanced productivity in food processing are factors that influencing the growth of Food Robotics Market.

The total Global Food Robotics Market is estimated to reach USD 3,795.4 Million by 2028. The Market valued a revenue of USD 1,842.5 Million in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.80%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel), by Payload (High, Medium, Low), by Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking), by Application (Meat poultry and seafood, Processed food, Dairy products, Fruits & vegetables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Population across the Globe and Increasing Demand for Packed Foods

In food industry the food extrusion market has been emerging in accordance with the processed food industry. The influence of busy lifestyles in emerging economies has motivated the growth of the processed food market. Therefore, there is an upsurge in demand for packed food types. Also, the increasing demand for convenience product type options in developing countries such as India, China Indonesia, and Thailand, among others; is boosting the market growth. Changing trend words snacking have moderately reduced the tradition of a three-course meal a day. Thus, foodservices provide an opportunity for the key players to increase their production and promote their product brands among buyers and drive the sales in the retail channel.

Additionally, surging population across the globe is further boosting the demand for packed foods. The introduction of robotics to the sector has increased the production capacity. Thus, increasing the demand for food robotics, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Food Robotics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.80% during the forecast period.

The Food Robotics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,842.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,795.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Food Robotics market.



Segmentation of Food Robotics Market:

Type Articulated Cartesian Scara Parallel Cylindrical Collaborative Others

Payload High Medium Low

Function Palletizing Packaging Repackaging Picking Processing Others

Application Meat poultry and seafood Processed food Dairy products Fruits & vegetables Beverage Bakery & confectionery products Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Food Robotics Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Food Robotics Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of large base of population, owing to which the demand for packed foods and beverages is increasing. Thus, to meet the untapped demand and enhance the production capacity, the demand for food robotics is increasing. Consequently, driving the market growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Robotics Market:

ABB Group (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

Staubli International AG (Switzerland)

Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Schunk GmbH (Germany)

Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland)

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia)

Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan)

Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Fuji Robotics (Japan)

Moley Robotics (U.K.)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel), by Payload (High, Medium, Low), by Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking), by Application (Meat poultry and seafood, Processed food, Dairy products, Fruits & vegetables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Food Robotics Market?

How will the Food Robotics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Food Robotics Market?

What is the Food Robotics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Food Robotics Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

November 2019: Mitsubishi (Japan) has extended its MELFA articulated arms and its SCARA robot products to a series of triangular robots, which will help the company to expand its line of robotic solutions.

This market titled “Food Robotics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• Articulated



• Cartesian



• Scara



• Parallel



• Cylindrical



• Collaborative



• Others



• Payload



• High



• Medium



• Low



• Function



• Palletizing



• Packaging



• Repackaging



• Picking



• Processing



• Others



• Application



• Meat poultry and seafood



• Processed food



• Dairy products



• Fruits & vegetables



• Beverage



• Bakery & confectionery products



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • ABB Group (Switzerland)



• KUKA AG (Germany)



• Fanuc Corporation (Japan)



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)



• Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)



• Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



• Denso Corporation (Japan)



• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)



• OMRON Corporation (Japan)



• Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)



• Staubli International AG (Switzerland)



• Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.)



• Schunk GmbH (Germany)



• Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland)



• Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)



• Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia)



• Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan)



• Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.)



• Fuji Robotics (Japan)



• Moley Robotics (U.K.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis,

value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis,

market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis,

and COVID-19 impact analysis

