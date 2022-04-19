Worldwide Glycobiology Industry to 2026 - Growing Prevalence of Cancer is Driving the Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glycobiology Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the glycobiology market and it is poised to grow by $1.13 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period. This report on the glycobiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer.



The glycobiology market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's glycobiology market is segmented as below:

By Application

Drug discovery and development

Disease diagnostics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the advancements in the field of glycobiology as one of the prime reasons driving the glycobiology market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the glycobiology market covers the following areas:

Glycobiology market sizing

Glycobiology market forecast

Glycobiology market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glycobiology market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio-Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC. Also, the glycobiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Asparia Glycomics S.L.

10.5 Bio Techne Corp.

10.6 Merck KGaA

10.7 New England Biolabs Inc.

10.8 Plexera LLC

10.9 Shimadzu Corp.

10.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

10.11 Takara Bio Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qallv5