The Global Luxury Chandeliers Market is expected to grow by $ 992.87 million during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the luxury chandeliers market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving design concept leading to premiumization, growing construction (both residential and commercial) and real estate industry globally, and increase in commercial lighting (hospitality lighting and retail lighting).

The luxury chandeliers market analysis includes distribution channel and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The luxury chandeliers market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury chandeliers’ market growth during the next few years. Also, trending lighting designs for chandeliers, and the growing trend of smart connectivity in lighting systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the luxury chandeliers market covers the following areas:

• Luxury chandeliers market sizing

• Luxury chandeliers market forecast

• Luxury chandeliers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury chandeliers market vendors that include American Brass and Crystal, D.M. LUCE SRL, Dolan Designs, Eichholtz B.V., Elegant Furniture and Lightening, Generation Lighting, HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC, Hubbell Inc., Hudson Furniture Inc., James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc., Jhoomarwala, Kenroy Home, Kings Chandelier Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kurt Faustic KG, Luxxu Modern Design and Living, Maxim Lighting International, Myran Allan Luxury Lighting, Passerini LLC, and Tom Dixon. Also, the luxury chandeliers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

