IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

The company, through its Correlate and Solar Site Design subsidiaries, offers a complete suite of proprietary clean energy assessment and fulfilment solutions for the commercial real estate industry. Correlate is at the forefront in creating an industry-leading energy solution and financing platform for the commercial and industrial sector. The company sees tremendous market opportunity in reducing site-specific energy consumption and deploying clean energy generation and energy efficiency solutions at scale.

In today’s real estate market, portfolio property owners own most commercial buildings. Yet most building efficiency work is focused on single buildings, thereby missing the distinct needs of this owner class which has very different needs than traditional owner-occupiers. The diverse nature of commercial buildings, combined with technology and performance uncertainty, make simple energy optimization initiatives – which could greatly reduce energy use and improve building value – financially unattractive, resulting in slow adoption rates. Correlate’s financial instruments and software breakdown this issue, known as the “split incentive,” unlocking the majority of an addressable market of more than 5.9 million commercial buildings in the U.S.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Correlate Infrastructure Partners.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Correlate the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Demand for actionable, cashflow positive energy programs continues to climb as carbon reduction mandates take effect in jurisdictions around the globe,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Correlate’s efforts to address the friction between legacy finance process and needed clean-energy upgrades have it well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Correlate as it looks to build on its current portfolio of partnerships with Fortune 250 companies.”

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., through subsidiaries Correlate and Solar Site Design, offers a complete suite of proprietary clean energy assessment solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, concierge subscription services and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

Solar Site Design is a U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst winner that provides customer acquisition and project development tools for the commercial solar industry. Its commercial marketplace platform connects highly qualified project opportunities to leading solar construction companies nationwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.correlateinfra.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

