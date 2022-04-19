PSYC Begins Audit of 2021 Financials

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that on the heels of successfully completing the audit of its 2020 financials last month, the Company has now commenced with the audit of its 2021 financials.



M&K CPAS, PLLC will once again serve as the auditing firm for the Company, who is eager to bring its audited financial statements current through December 31, 2021. Thereafter, it is the Company’s intention to maintain current and fully audited financials on a quarterly basis as it continues working towards, but cannot guarantee, an eventual up listing to the OTCQB by way of filing its Form-10 registration statement.

“Swiftly moving into the audit of our 2021 financials, after successfully completing our 2020 audit, represents another example of our unwavering commitment to keeping PSYC on track for a potential up listing from the pink sheets to the OTCQB in the most reasonable time frame possible,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “Up listing is something we continue to view as an essential part of the credibility and overall value we are determined to establish for PSYC and our shareholders in the months and years ahead. We look forward to tackling the 2021 audit while simultaneously solidifying key objectives, such as our monetization strategies, that we believe are equally important to PSYC’s growth potential.”

PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger added, “PSYC’s commitment to transparency and integrity will only be strengthened upon completion of the audited 2021 financial statements. Becoming and remaining a fully current SEC reporting company fulfills a crucial step in the up listing process, as well as establishing trust and credibility with the investing community as we continually execute on our fundamental growth strategies. I believe in our team’s commitment to tangible execution and building long term value for PSYC, our loyal shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

(702) 239-1919

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC