QlikWorld 2022 Virtual Global Conference Brings Qlik Community Together to Activate Data for Certainty and Impact

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® has recently announced its agenda for QlikWorld 2022, its free virtual customer, partner and prospect event being held May 17-19. This online worldwide conference will include multiple vision keynotes and a feature keynote from Astronaut & Cancer Survivor Hayley Arceneaux, product demonstrations and roadmap, Global Customer Transformation awards, and over 80 breakout sessions. QlikWorld brings together Qlik customers, partners, influencers and data enthusiasts to share in how Active Intelligence™ can create certainty in decision-making and transform their organizations.



What:

QlikWorld 2022 will provide customers and partners with the knowledge and best practices to lead with the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud data platform built for Active Intelligence. Qlik’s platform uniquely manages all stages of the Active Intelligence lifecycle of transforming raw data into actionable insights through analytics data pipelines, modern cloud analytics and intelligent automation. CEO Mike Capone will kick off the event, sharing Qlik’s strategic vision for the data and analytics market, while demonstrating how Qlik is helping customers access and activate the right data at the right time to make the right decisions with certainty in an ever-changing world.

Day one will also feature an additional product keynote presentation from Chief Product Officer James Fisher and Qlik’s Global Product Team, showcasing how Qlik’s unique innovations in areas such as real-time data delivery, workflow and automation, and hybrid cloud are helping customers realize the full potential of their data with the Qlik Active Intelligence Platform®.

This year’s event also features multiple industry thought leader keynotes and panels, including Hayley Arceneaux, who will share her inspiring story that led to participating in SpaceX’s first private spaceflight, giving her perspective on taking risks, perseverance, innovation and giving back. Our expert panel discussion with Visionary Futurist and Neuroscientist Dr. Poppy Crum, Leading Expert in Robot Ethics Dr. Kate Darling and The Atlantic CEO and former Editor-in-Chief of WIRED Nicholas Thompson, will explore the complex relationship between technology, humans and society at large. The event will also include a keynote focusing on the ten-year partnership between Qlik and the United Nations, featuring a conversation with Lambert Hogenhout, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at the United Nations Office for Information and Communications Technology, discussing the United Nations’ data and analytics transformation journey.

This year will also feature Qlik’s Global Transformational Award winners – customers recognized for their pioneering work using Qlik technologies. Qlik EVP, Global Partnerships and Chief of Staff to CEO Poornima Ramaswamy will host a panel discussion with the winners, who through executive interviews and videos will showcase how they are accelerating business value with Qlik at the heart of their data-driven transformations, highlighting Qlik’s data integration, data literacy, cloud analytics and augmented analytics capabilities. Qlik product trainings will also be offered during the event, and Qlik certification exams are being offered to attendees at a discounted rate through June 2022.

Customer and partner presenters from companies like Advent Health, Discover, Leroy Merlin and Siemens will participate in more than 80 breakout sessions. The complete list of sessions can be viewed here.

QlikWorld Datathon: Qlik continues its commitment to helping organizations leverage data to address climate change by once again partnering with the United Nations for this year’s Qlik Academic Program Datathon. Led by Qlik.org and the Qlik Academic Program, students will be leveraging Qlik to help address three of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Goals, specifically Goal 13 (Climate Action), Goal 14 (Life Below Water, focused on ocean, sea and marine resource conservation and sustainability) and Goal 15 (Life on Land, focused on managing forests, combating desertification and halting and reversing land degradation). All entries will be reviewed and judged by Qlik and outside experts, with finalists announced in May ahead of their presentations at QlikWorld, where attendees will choose the top winning solution. For more details visit here.

When:

May 17-19, 2022

Americas: May 17, 18 & 19 – Noon EDT/9:00 AM PDT to 4:30 PM EDT/1:30 PM PDT

Europe, Middle East and Africa: May 17, 18 & 19 – 11:00 AM UK/12:00 PM CET to 3:30 PM UK/4:30 PM CET

Asia Pacific: May 17, 18 & 19 – 2:00 PM AEST/1:00 PM JST/12:00 PM SGT/9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM AEST/5:30 PM JST/4:30 PM SGT/2:00 PM IST

Where:

To view the current QlikWorld 2022 agenda and register, visit: https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld/sessions/agenda. Follow https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld as it unfolds on social media via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.

