US Nuclear’s Drones Detect Radiological, Chemical, Biological Hazards as Well as War Gases, Drugs, and Explosives

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is the only maker of comprehensive integrated drone detection platforms flying sensors to measure all classes of hazardous radiation, chemical, and biological toxins. US Nuclear’s drones are desperately needed in every major city and country worldwide to provide early warning surveillance, allow interdiction at the border, and to safely monitor post-accident fallout. Using novel miniature mass spectrometer sensors, US Nuclear’s drones can automatically detect a very broad range of chemicals, including the very difficult to detect nerve agents war gases and drugs which typically require laboratory analysis or manually taking samples for testing.

US Nuclear’s DroneRAD can detect a large range of chemicals including:

War Gases: Chemical warfare agents

Toxic Industrial Chemicals

Nerve Gases and Poisons: Novichock, sarin, sulfur mustard, VX, cyanide

Irritants: Pepper spray, mace capsicum, tear gas

Explosives: Explosives and LEL explosive level

Drugs: Fentanyls

Dangerous Chemicals: Chlorine, ammonia, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, formic acid, phosphorus and many more

In most cases, US Nuclear’s drone can detect the agent itself as well as the precursor chemicals that were used to create the hazardous chemicals. The miniature mass-spec sensors detect compounds at trace levels with a high level of sensitivity.

DroneRAD can also sample the air for:

Disease Causing Microbes: Viruses, bacteria, and fungi

Of course, US Nuclear’s signature drones also measure:

Radioactive Materials on the ground and dispersed in the air, that emit alpha, beta, gamma, neutron, positron, and x-ray radiation

US Nuclear’s drones integrate the real-time measurement data with GPS and overlay it all on a color-coded map of the flight area. US Nuclear’s deep knowledge and wide mesh of contacts and partners in the drone industry allow them to select and customize the best drone and specific accessories to meet every user’s needs.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.





CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com



